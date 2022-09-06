Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 50,100 people, 207 helicopters, 2,077 tanks, 1,179 artillery systems and 4,484 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian occupation forces continue to suffer losses. So, as of September 6, more than 50,000 servicemen of the Russian army have been eliminated.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 06/09 are approximately:

- personnel - about 50,150 (+350) people were liquidated;

- tanks - 2077 (+9) units;

- armored fighting vehicles - 4484 (+25) units;

- artillery systems - 1179 (+22) units;

- MLRS - 296 (+2) units;

- air defense equipment - 156 (+0) units;

- aircraft - 236 (+0) units;

- helicopters - 207 (+1) units;

- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 876 (+9);

- cruise missiles - 209 (+4);

- ships/boats - 15 (+0) units;

- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3305 (+19) units;

- special equipment - 109 (+2).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being verified.

