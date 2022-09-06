ENG
Russian occupiers are shelling Kharkiv, residential high-rise in Kyiv district has been damaged, - Mayor Terekhov

Residents of Kharkiv are urged to stay in shelters, as explosions are heard in the city.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"Explosions in Kharkiv. Stay in shelters as much as possible!" - he declared.

At the same time, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said: "As a result of the morning shelling of Kharkiv, a residential high-rise building in the central part of the Kyiv district was damaged. Information about the victims and the destruction is being clarified.

Read more: Occupiers fired missiles at Industrial district of Kharkiv, woman’s body was found under rubble of residential building, - Terekhov

