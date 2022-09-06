ENG
Ukraine returned bodies of another 25 fallen defenders, - Ministry of Reintegration

Another operation was held to transfer the bodies of fallen soldiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.

Yes, Ukraine returned the bodies of another 25 of its defenders.

The process of returning bodies takes place in accordance with the norms of the Geneva Convention, the ministry noted.

