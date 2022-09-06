ENG
Battles in Kherson region distract Russians from Mykolaiv, number of shelling has decreased, - Kim

Due to the active actions of the Ukrainian defenders in the Kherson direction, the shelling of Mykolaiv by the Russian occupiers has significantly decreased.

This was stated by the head of RMA Vitaly Kim during the briefing, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the fighting in the Kherson region is distracting the rashists from the Mykolaiv region.

"This is having an effect because active hostilities are now distracting the attention of the Russian occupiers. Launchers that the enemy uses to fire at the civilian population of Mykolaiv are also damaged. And this makes sense," said Kim.

