Zelensky on strikes on Kharkiv and Kryvy Rih: Retribution will await occupiers

For every attack on the Russian invaders, retribution and just punishment will await.

President Volodymyr Zelensky writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Another missile attack by the aggressor country on Ukrainian cities. In the morning in Kharkiv, an apartment building in the central part of the city was destroyed and an administrative building was damaged. In Kryvy Rih, there was a fire at an oil tank," he wrote.

"For every attack on the occupiers, retribution and fair punishment will await. No one will be able to hide. And we will continue to liberate our Ukrainian land step by step. We cannot be broken," the head of state added.

