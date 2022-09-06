European Commission is considering two options for limiting price of Russian gas

The European Commission identified two possible options for limiting the price of Russian gas after another reduction in the supply of "blue fuel" to Europe by Russia’s Gazprom.

In particular, it is noted that the European Commission has developed a document that will be discussed at a seminar by representatives of the EU countries on Wednesday, September 7, and will be additionally discussed by the energy ministers of the EU countries at an extraordinary meeting on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

This document outlines two possible tools to limit wholesale gas prices in the event of further interruptions in supplies from Russia or even their complete cessation.

The first option would include limiting the price of imported gas from Russia, while the second would involve the creation of administrative pricing zones for the most affected EU countries, which would be called "red zones."

The document states that both tools have their pros and cons and are not mutually exclusive. However, he acknowledges that the creation of regional pricing zones is more difficult to implement and will require significant regulatory and technical due diligence.

At the same time, energy experts are quite skeptical about the measures proposed by the European Commission.

In particular, Thierry Bros, a professor at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris and an expert on the Natural Gas News platform, noted that the idea of ​​capping the price will be useless if Russian gas exports to Europe drop to zero.

Regarding the creation of different price zones, according to the expert, this idea has little chance of finding support among EU countries, except for Germany.

The authors of the European Commission document also understand the possible risks of a complete stoppage of gas supplies to Europe in the event that the EU establishes price restrictions on Russian gas. Therefore, the document adds, gas price restrictions should be understood "as a quasi-sanction measure against Russia." It states that the EU countries should be ready to "fix" their decision and avoid deviating from it even "in case of Russian threats to completely stop gas supplies to the EU."