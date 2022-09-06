During day, Marines of Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed 15 units of Russian military equipment

Marines of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces delivered new blows to the positions of the Russian invaders and destroyed 15 units of enemy equipment at once. In particular, tanks, armored vehicles, guns and MLRS.

this was reported on Telegram channel of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"On September 5, the military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Armed Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks to repel the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Artillery military units and units of the Marine Corps Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on the invaders," - reads in the message.

Thanks to accurate strikes, our soldiers managed to destroy: