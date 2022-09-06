Russian occupiers have announced that they will stop trying to restore Antoniv bridge in Kherson: "There is no sense"

The traitor, the so-called "deputy head of the military-civilian administration" of the Kherson region, Kyrylo Stremousov, said that the occupying "power" does not yet plan to take new measures to restore the Antoniv bridge.

The Russian propaganda agency TASS writes about this with reference to the statement of the traitor Kyrylo Stremousov, Censor.NET reports.

"So far, no one is restoring the Antoniv bridge, because there is no sense, there is no expediency," he said.

According to him, the bridge is currently completely closed. The situation is the same with the bridge in Nova Kakhovka. He added that they are "not really interested" in bridges, because there are supposed to be crossings.

