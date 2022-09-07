Ukraine will demand recognition of Russia as a sponsor of terrorism despite US statement - Kuleba

Russia is a sponsor of terrorism

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the air of an all-Ukrainian telethon.

"We have demanded, are demanding, and will continue to demand that it be recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism. Just because the Biden administration is not currently prepared to make such a decision does not mean that it can never be made. We will work to have it recognized as what it has been recognized as. Really is," he said.

Kuleba noted that since February 24, Ukraine has repeatedly, and not only in relations with the United States, gone through this process, when at first they heard "no," but then eventually decisions were made, in particular, this also concerned the provision of assistance and the adoption of sanctions.

Read more: Biden said that Russia should not be called sponsor of terrorism, - Reuters

"So I am convinced that the work with America on this will continue, and we are extremely grateful to the United States for everything that they have done and continue to do for Ukraine. President Biden's leadership is obvious here, but on this particular issue we will not back down and we will continue to insist on our own, because that would really be the right thing to do," the minister summed up.

The head of the Foreign Ministry also believes that negotiations and the status of a State-sponsor of terrorism in international relations may well coexist. He cited the example of Iran.

"Right now, negotiations between Iran, the European Union and the United States on a nuclear agreement are taking place right before our eyes. Just the other day, the Iranian foreign minister said that the United States had been given the Iranian proposals for an agreement. As you can see, one does not exclude the other," emphasized Kuleba.

Read more: Since beginning of invasion, Russian army has hit more than 22,000 civilian objects in Ukraine, - MFA