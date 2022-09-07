83 occupiers, Su-25 attack aircraft, 5 tanks and 12 howitzers were destroyed during day, - OC "South"

Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liquidated 83 occupiers in the southern direction, as well as destroyed a significant amount of military equipment and 3 ammunition depots.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Operational Command "South".

"The situation in the operational zone of southern Ukraine is tense and dynamic. The enemy continues defensive battles and insidious shelling of populated areas both along the contact line and in our rear areas. To adjust the fire, the occupiers activate aerial reconnaissance. In the Mykolaiv district, one such "Orlan-10" type spy was shot down," the report says.

Trying to hold the occupied lines, the enemy once again used the tactics of air strikes in the direction of Bilohirka, Kostroma, Sukhoy Stavok, and Bezimenne. "For which I paid handsomely with an attack aircraft. The Su-25 was accurately landed ahead of time by our anti-aircraft missile units," the Ukrainian military said.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 13 strikes, and missile and artillery units carried out more than 250 fire missions.

Confirmed losses of the enemy are: 83 soldiers, five tanks, 12 howitzers "Msta-B" and "Msta-S", three guns "Giatsint-B", and three units of armored vehicles. Also, three ammunition depots were destroyed - in Hola Prystan, Tomina Balka, and Snihurivka.