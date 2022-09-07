Russian Federation tried to put pressure on head of IAEA during preparation of report on ZNPP, - Kyslytsia

The Russians tried to pressure IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi during the preparation of the report on the ZNPP.

This was stated by the Deputy Ambassador of Ukraine to the UN, Serhii Kyslytsia, at the meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the ZNPP.

"It is interesting to watch in this hall how the Russian envoy complains that he did not have time to properly study the published IAEA report, as if it was not Russia itself that called this meeting so urgently (to the UN Security Council. - Ed.)...The only thing that explains this Russian commotion is an attempt to put pressure on IAEA Director General Grossi and his team while they were still preparing the report," the report said.

Kyslytsia said that when this plan failed and the document was published before the Security Council meeting, "the Russian envoy desperately tried to manipulate the report, which he himself admitted he did not have time to study."

