ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11590 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
11 469 42
Russian Army (6188) war (20262) Armed Forces HQ (2570) liquidation (1131) elimination (2581) arms (726) losses (1762)

Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 50,610 people, 237 planes, 208 helicopters, 2,097 tanks, 1,194 artillery systems and 4,520 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 7, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 50,610.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 07/09 are approximately:

personnel - about 50,610 (+460) people were liquidated,
tanks - 2097 (+20) units,
armored combat vehicles - 4520 (+36) units,
artillery systems - 1194 (+15) units,
MLRS - 300 (+4) units,
air defense equipment - 156 (+0) units,
aircraft - 237 (+1) units,
helicopters - 208 (+1) units,
UAV of the operational-tactical level - 880 (+4),
cruise missiles - 214 (+5),
ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3320 (+15) units,
special equipment - 109 (+0).

Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 50,610 people, 237 planes, 208 helicopters, 2,097 tanks, 1,194 artillery systems and 4,520 armored vehicles 01

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being clarified," the report says.

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 