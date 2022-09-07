War will not last for years, but there will be no quick victory, - Danilov

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, believes that the war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine will not end quickly, but it will not last for many years either.

He said this in an interview with LB.ua, Censor.NET informs.

"Look, I'm very careful, you know, about this. I say that one - it will be a difficult war; two - victory will be ours; three - there will be no quick victory, but it's definitely not for years-years-years, as you say now," Danilov said.

According to him, Ukraine needs to make sure that after our victory the Russians have no desire at all, no "teeth in their mouth to bite someone, not only us."

"And we will definitely do it with you, then we will be calmer. I don't think we need to compare what is happening with Israel, the situation is a little different there in terms of many processes," said the NSDC secretary.