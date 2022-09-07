Balaklia City Council urges to observe informational silence and wait for official statements from General Staff or the Ministry of Defense

The city government of Balaklia in the Kharkiv region asks citizens not to spread information about the military operations of the AFU before the official statements of the General Staff or the Ministry of Defense.

The City Council reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"There is information about the liberation of some settlements of Balaklia. We are waiting for official confirmation. We understand everyone's emotions now, but let's try to observe the regime of informational silence. Do not spread information about military operations before the official statements of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or the Ministry of Defense.

We also ask you not to spread information about the movement of Ukrainian troops," the message reads.

