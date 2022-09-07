In 3-10 years there will be serious risk of war with Russian Federation, - Ministry of Defense of Poland

In the next three to ten years, there may be a "serious risk" of a Russian invasion of Poland, and official Warsaw should use this time to strengthen the army as much as possible.

This was stated by the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of the country, Marcin Ochepa, Censor.NET informs with reference to LIGA.net.

"There is a serious risk of a war with Russia, which we will face in the period from 3 to 10 years," he said.

Ochepa believes that "everything" depends on how Russia's war against Ukraine ends.

This is how much time, according to the deputy head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Russia will need to restore its military potential after a total war against Ukraine.

In the project of the defense budget of Poland for the next year, record expenditures for the army are planned - more than 97 billion zlotys (~750 billion UAH). Ochepa says that 30-40 billion zlotys (210-310 billion UAH) are planned to be used under the new extra-budgetary mechanism, the Armed Forces Support Fund.

"We should use this time for the maximum rearmament of the Polish army and, I beg your pardon, how the accountants will deal with the expenses is completely secondary," Ochepa said.

