Since beginning of Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine, Mykolaiv was not shelled for only 27 days, - Kim

For all 195 days of the war started by Russia against Ukraine, the city of Mykolaiv was not shelled for only 27 days.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the head of RMA Vitaly Kim.

"For all 195 days of the war, Mykolaiv was not shelled for 27 days (including today), and four of these days were in the last 10 days. Indeed, it has become quieter. In my opinion, this is due to the fact that our armed forces are destroying warehouses with ammunition. Some of them had S-300 missiles, which were intended for Mykolaiv," said the head of the RMA.

According to him, the actions of the Russians do not lend themselves to logic and analysis. Now they have neither technical nor physical capabilities to attack Mykolaiv.

However, this does not mean that someone from their leadership will not give the command to advance: "They can tell their army, go and die near Mykolaiv. This is also possible."

