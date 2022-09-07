European Commission has offered Ukraine additional 5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance

On Wednesday, the European Commission offered to allocate 5 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

Commission president Ursula von der Leyen reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

"The situation in Ukraine needs our unwavering support. Today, the European Commission is offering Ukraine an additional 5 billion euros in macro-financial assistance," the message reads.

According to her, this loan complements the 10 billion euros that the European Union has already provided to Ukraine in the form of financial, humanitarian and military aid.

