AFU destroyed barge with occupiers and military equipment near Hola Prystan, - OC "South"

The enemy is trying to hold the occupied lines, while at the same time launching rocket-artillery and air strikes, both on the positions of the Defense Forces and on peaceful settlements.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Operational Command "South"

"During the night, the Berislav district of the Kherson region was shelled with heavy artillery, 5 rockets of the Smerch multiple-launch rocket system were fired over an open area in the Bashtanka district of the Mykolaiv region. No casualties were reported," the message reads.

The military notes: "Our missile and artillery units practiced fire damage to the areas of concentration of manpower, weapons, military equipment of the enemy and control points. When the enemy tried to establish an alternative crossing in the area of ​​Hola Prystan, a barge with occupants and military equipment on board was destroyed. Fire control of Kakhovka the bridge does not allow the enemy to carry out repair work.

Confirmed enemy losses are 30 tanks and 2 infantry fighting vehicles.

Also, the air defense forces shot down an enemy K-52 attack helicopter that was trying to attack our positions.

It is also noted that the enemy's ammunition stocks have been reduced by 1 warehouse in the Berislav district.

However, the enemy's naval group in the Black Sea is unchanged in its constant readiness to use 16 Kalibr-type cruise missiles, so the South Command reminds that it is necessary to worry about one's safety.

See more: Blow struck Sloviansk: man’s body was found from under rubble of building. VIDEO&PHOTOS