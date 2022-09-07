ENG
war (20293) plane (756) elimination (2591) 25th Separate Airborne Brigade (25) 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade (39) air assault troops (48)

Today, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft - Command of Air Defense Forces

Today, September 7, in one of the mission areas, the air defense units of the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade and the 80th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully shot down two Russian Su-25 "Hrach" attack aircraft.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Command of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the armored planes of the occupiers were permanently grounded by the calculations of the Igla MANPADS.

