Ukraine is looking forward to joint projects with Great Britain in areas of guaranteeing security and restoring Ukraine, - Ambassador Prystaiko

During the telephone conversation between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the newly elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss, the parties discussed two issues: security guarantees and the restoration of Ukraine as a state. Now Ukraine is waiting for joint projects with Great Britain in these areas.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain, Vadym Prystaiko, told about this at the Ukraine Media Center.

"These two issues, I hope, will be on the agenda next year. Next year, as you know, a conference on the restoration of Ukraine will be held, the previous one was in Lugano, Switzerland. Now it has already been agreed that the next one will be in London. We are already preparing for this," Vadym Prystaiko said.

The ambassador expressed hope that in the near future, in particular, during the visit of Liz Truss to Ukraine, it will become known about new projects on which Ukraine and Great Britain are working together.

"We are working on separate projects that could improve our interaction. Well, for example, in the "triangle" with Poland, there are also other projects that, I hope, will be revealed in the near future," Prystaiko noted.

He also mentioned the contribution of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Ukrainian-British relations.

"Boris Johnson really was a whole era in Ukrainian-British relations, but I think he created enough reasons for us not to worry too much with you and the new government, now Liz Truss, will continue the work that has started," the ambassador concluded.

It will be recalled that on September 6, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation with the newly appointed Prime Minister of Great Britain Liz Truss. As Zelensky noted, he became the first among foreign leaders with whom Truss spoke in her new role.