We cannot rule out involvement of leading countries in "limited" nuclear conflict, - Zaluzhny and Zabrodsky

Cooperation with partners and the provision of arms to Ukraine are influenced by two factors: misconceptions about the scale of the Russian-Ukrainian war and the threat of Russia’s use, under certain circumstances, of tactical nuclear weapons.

This is stated in an article by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny and the First Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, General Mykhailo Zabrodsky, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

According to the authors, the above-mentioned two factors have an influence on the adoption of relevant decisions, terms, and volumes of aid receipts.

Firstly, it is difficult for the modern generation, the world, and Europeans, first of all, to imagine combat operations in reality as during the Second World War.

"And the daily consumption of ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, for example, artillery shells per gun, on average exceeds three times the indicators of the Royal Artillery of the British Army during the First World War. Taking into account the duration of the war and the prospects for the 2023 campaign, it is unlikely that these indicators will decrease", - the article says.

Therefore, in order for Ukraine to repel Russian aggression, it needs and will need significant material resources and financial expenses.

See more: Armed Forces "won" Russian tanks near Balaklia. PHOTOS

"But one cannot ignore the threat that will appear for the whole of Europe. One cannot also completely rule out the possibility of direct involvement of the world's leading countries in a "limited" nuclear conflict, from which the prospect of the Third World War is already directly visible," the authors are convinced.

It is worth returning to the source of Russian confidence, that is, to impunity:

- any attempts at practical steps regarding the use of tactical nuclear weapons must be stopped using the entire arsenal of means at the disposal of the countries of the world;

- after all, starting from this moment, Russia will become not only a threat to the peaceful coexistence of Ukraine, its other neighbors, and a number of European countries, but also a terrorist state on a global scale.

Read more: Today, Ukrainian paratroopers shot down two enemy Su-25 aircraft - Command of Air Defense Forces

The authors are convinced that it is taking into account such a complex and ambiguous combination of factors that the prospects of the 2023 military campaign should be considered. After all, only a complete and comprehensive consideration will allow creating the prerequisites for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to defeat the armed forces of Russia and to end the war within Europe.