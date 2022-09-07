AFU successfully repelled attacks of Russian invaders near 11 settlements, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information as of 6:00 p.m. on September 7 regarding the Russian invasion.

The message states: "One hundred and ninety-sixth day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

The UAV constantly conducts aerial reconnaissance, continues to take measures to improve the logistical support of its troops.

During the current day, the enemy launched more than 8 missile and 10 air strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, infrastructure was affected in the areas of Kharkiv, Tsyrkuny, Velyki Prohody, Sloviansk, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Bohoiavlenka, Kostiantynivka, Dorozhianka, Olhivske, Bilohirka, Kostromka, Sukhy Stavok, Bezimenne, Andriivka and Bila Krynytsia.

The situation has not changed on the Volyn and Polissia directions. Certain units of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to perform tasks in the border areas with Ukraine.

There is still a threat of missile and air strikes on the territory of Ukraine from the airspace and the territory of the Republic of Belarus.

In other directions, the enemy continued to attack military and civilian objects by fire, namely:

on the Siversk direction from mortars and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bleshnia, Hai, Senkivka of the Chernihiv region and Manukhivka, Yurieve, Mykolaivka, Khodyne, Porohony, Vovkivka, Zapsillia, Stukalyvka and Novovasylivka of the Sumy region;

in the Kharkiv direction from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Duvanka, Sosnivka, Chornohlazivka, Myronivka, Kostiantynivka, Udy, Ruska Lozova, Pytomnyk, Cherkaska Lozova, Cherkaski Tyshky, Rusky Tishky, Bazaliivka, Stary Saltiv, Kostiantynivka, and Peremoha;

in the Sloviansk direction from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Sloviansk, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Mazanivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Dmytrivka, Brazhkivka, Sulihivka and Virnopillia;

in the Kramatorsk direction, shelling was recorded near Tetianivka, Kryva Luka, Ozerny, Zvanivka, Spirne, Ivano-Dariivka, Verkhniokamiansky, Vesele, and Hryhorivka;

in the Bakhmut direction from mortars, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of New York, Toretsk, Yuriivka, Oleksandropil, Zaitseve, Vesela Dolyna, Opytne, Mykolaivka Druha, Mayorsk, Odradivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Yakovlivka, Bilohorivka, Vyimka and Rozdolivka;

in the Avdiivka direction near Avdiivka, Opytne, Orlivka, Vodiane, Tonenke and Pervomaiske;

in the Novopavlivskyi direction from artillery of various types in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Heorhiivka, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Volodymyrivka, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Yehorivka, Petrivka, Solodke, Shevchenko, Velyka Novosilka, Novomayorske, Pavlivka, Vremivka ;

in the Zaporizhzhia direction from artillery in the areas of Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Shcherbaky, Nesterianka, Novodanilivka, Zaliznychne, Dorozhnianka, Chervone, Poltavka, Malynivka, Olhivske, Bilohiria, Novopil, Vremivka, Vilne Pole and Shevchenko.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy fired from barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line. In addition, the settlements of Vesely Kut, Tavriiske, Liubomirivka, Oleksandrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Blahodatne, Luch, Dniprovske, Lupareve, Shevchenkove, Myrne, Novohrihorivka, Kyselyvka, Velyke Artakove, Bila Krynytsia, Ternivka, Sukhy Stavok, Olhhyne, were also shelled by enemy artillery. Myroliubivka, Liubimivka, Petrivka, Velyka Kostromka and Ivanivka.

Russian occupation forces continue to violate all norms of international humanitarian law. For example, in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region, the invaders are illegally detaining about 40 local citizens in the local police station. Local residents are forcibly evicted from the private sector of Kozatske settlement of Kherson region. Cases of placing weapons and military equipment in the courtyards of educational institutions are being recorded again.

Enemy troops continue to suffer losses. In the Kherson region, near Hola Prystan, just last day, as a result of fire damage, the enemy lost about 70 people, more than half of them were killed. Near the settlement of Tavriisk, two self-propelled artillery installations "Akatsia" were destroyed, two more were damaged, the loss of manpower is being specified. It also became known that one of the enemy's artillery divisions operating in the Kherson direction has lost up to 60 percent of its personnel and equipment and is considered incapacitated. Due to logistics complications, the enemy units lack fuel and ammunition.

Units of the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and prevent the enemy from advancing on the territory of Ukraine. It was possible to successfully repulse the attacks of the Russian occupiers in the areas of Pytomnyk, Ruski Tyshky, Hryhorivka, Zaitseve, Mayorsk, Mykolaivka Druha, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Dolyna and Opytne settlements.

During the day, in order to support the actions of the ground groups, the aviation of the Defense Forces carried out more than 14 strikes on strongholds and places of concentration of the enemy's manpower and equipment. Air defense units of our troops destroyed two Su-25 aircraft, one Ka-52 helicopter and two UAVs in different directions.

Missile troops and artillery of our ground groups continue to perform tasks of counter-battery combat, disruption of the control system and logistical support, fire damage to the enemy's manpower and combat equipment.