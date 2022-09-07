General Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into possible torture of a British volunteer by Russian military

Prosecutor General’s Office launched criminal proceedings over potential torture and murder of a British volunteer by Russian servicemen.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to LB, this was announced by Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin at a briefing on September 7.

"There is reason to believe that perhaps he was not provided with the necessary medical care, perhaps this was the cause of the volunteer's death," said the Prosecutor General.

According to him, a British man was captured by the Russians in April this year, when the man was carrying out volunteer activities to evacuate civilians in Zaporizhzhia region.

The volunteer was forcibly transported to the temporarily occupied territory of Donbas. In July, the occupation authorities of the region reported that he died as a result of "illness and stress".

After a month and a half of negotiations, Ukraine managed to return the body of the deceased to the controlled territory.

Kostin noted that the volunteer's body showed signs of bodily injuries, which may indicate mistreatment, which may have been the real cause of death.

"The body provided by the aggressor country was preserved in improper conditions and is in a mutilated state, so the true causes of death will be established after the forensic examination," said the head of the UCP.

The investigation of the death was entrusted to the Main Investigation Department of the Security Service. And its course the Prosecutor General took personal control.

It should be recalled that at the end of April, two British aid workers were captured by the Russian military. The men were detained near Zaporizhzhia when they were trying to evacuate a Ukrainian family from a village in the Zaporizhzhia Region.