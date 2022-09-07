Occupants plan to hold a "referendum" in Mariupol on November 4, - Andryushchenko

Invaders announced a new desired date - November 4 - for holding a pseudo-referendum in temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.

Adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko.

"A new desired date for a pseudo-referendum has been voiced... As we have repeatedly said, the biggest organizational problem for Russians is the difference between the occupied Donetsk and Lugansk regions and parts of the Kharkov, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. As you can see, today the top Russian political scum said about unity and the date. One day on November 4," Andryushchenko wrote.

He noted that, according to the plan, the date of the decision by Russia itself should be a symbolic November 7 (the day of the Bolshevik coup), "a kind of restoration of the USSR".

"What can I add here. This is not the first one. But certainly not the last date that has been announced. Given the gestures of goodwill and lack of panic, Russians should think about referendums of a different kind...," the Mayor's advisor added.

