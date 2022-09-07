No sanctions are imposed against Russian oligarch Lisin, whose tankers ship oil products to EU bypassing the ban - Mass Media. PHOTOS

Journalist Natalia Sedletska made public information that no sanctions have been imposed on Russian oligarch Vladimir Lisin, despite his tankers exporting oil products to EU, violating sanctions.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, she wrote about this in Facebook.

Sedletska noted: "This is the Russian oligarch Vladimir Lisin. He is the richest businessman in Russia according to Forbes 2022.

It turned out that oligarch Lisin had successfully mastered a simple scheme - namely, how to supply oil products to Europe bypassing the ban on Russian tankers entering the ports of the EU.

Yes, back in April the EU introduced a "ban" for ships flying the Russian flags to use European ports. But this is what our Maxim Savchuk's investigation revealed:

Read more: Russia earned more from sale of oil, gas and coal than it spent on war with Ukraine

Lisin's oil tankers regularly approach one of these European ports, the port of Constanta in Romania. And there, in the neutral waters of the Black Sea, they reload oil and oil products to ships under European flags, which then take them to EU countries, such as Greece.

The Schemes journalist has long observed the Marine Traffic monitoring service, documenting such examples of the systemic circumvention of the EU's Lisin restrictions.

What is interesting is that this same Russian oligarch himself has not yet come under personal sanctions from the United States, the EU, Britain, or Ukraine.



