Next year will be allocated UAH 1 trillion for the security and defense sector, - Zelensky

For security and defense sector of Ukraine in next year will be directed more than 1 trillion hryvnia.

It was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"More than a trillion hryvnias next year will be allocated to the security and defense sector. This will be the number one priority", – claimed Zelensky in his video address.

Also, according to the President, the social obligations of the state will be provided in full. "The government has set a task next year, as well as this year, to ensure the indexation of pensions for all pensioners," he said.

As Zelensky noted, in order to ensure financial and social stability, it is necessary to reduce all non-critical expenditures of the state as much as possible. This is assigned to the government.

"All that does not help the defense, economic development of the country, social, cultural provision of people. The government must present a program to reduce spending on state enterprises, apparatus and institutions that do not meet the needs of this special time. I expect proposals from the government," stressed Head of State.

Read more: Shmyhal: Today our state budget is filled from 3 sources: taxes, funds raised and military bonds

In addition, according to Zelensky, the "5-7-9" lending program will be retained, while at the same time, there will be other programs and solutions that should help businesses work, keep jobs, and attract new workers. He also said that the country would create a special Recovery Fund, which would be filled, among other things, from confiscated Russian assets.