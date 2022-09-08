UN mission to arrive in next few days in Olenivka, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed - Deputy Secretary General of organization

A UN fact-finding mission is due to arrive in coming days to an occupied town of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in late July.

As informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Interfax-Ukraine, Rosemary Di Carlo, the organization's Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, said this at a UN Security Council meeting.

"The investigative mission to Olenivka, in the coming days will look into the July 29 incident in which 53 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and another 75 to 130 were wounded," she said.

"The chairman of the mission, General Carlos Alberto de Santos Cruz, is traveling with a team of senior officers and experts. The mission must accomplish its task without any obstacles, with full access to people, places and evidence," the UN spokeswoman added.

Di Carlo also thanked Ukraine and Russia "for their constructive approach and their preparation for this mission," and added that the UN counts on their continued support.

It should be recalled that on July 28, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a thermobaric explosion on the territory of a penitentiary institution in Olenivka, Donetsk Region, where Ukrainian prisoners of war were being held. According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the explosion killed about 40 Ukrainian servicemen and injured 130.

Ukraine demands that the UN and the ICRC immediately respond to the terrorist act committed by the Russian Federation in Olenivka, as well as conduct an inspection of the colony where the captured Ukrainian servicemen were held.