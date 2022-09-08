During September 7, 108 occupiers, 5 tanks, 3 self-propelled guns, 10 guns and 2 ammunition warehouses were destroyed in southern direction, - OС "South"

The Operational Command "South" published information on the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine for September 7.

The message states: "The situation in our operational zone is quite dynamic, but it is controlled by the Defense Forces. No significant changes in the state of the composition and position of the enemy have been noted.

The main focus of the enemy is on holding the occupied lines and remote actions - artillery and mortar attacks, air and missile strikes on our positions, and peaceful settlements.

During the day, the enemy attacked our positions by aircraft 6 times. Marhanets was shelled with heavy barrel artillery. It hit the territory of an industrial enterprise, there were no casualties among the civilian population.

Our aircraft carried out 13 strikes on the logistical and administrative facilities of the enemy's forces.

Missile and artillery units carried out more than 370 fire missions, as a result, the occupiers became less by 108, their tanks - by 5, and the "Hrad" rocket salvo fire systems - by 3.

15 units of armored vehicles, 10 howitzers, heavy artillery guns, a 120 mm mortar, 2 S-400 launchers, an S-300 homing radar, and two enemy ammunition depots were destroyed in Mykolaiv district.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the ship group of the enemy forces consists of more than a dozen ships and boats. On combat duty - 2 missile carriers are ready to launch 16 Kalibr cruise missiles.

