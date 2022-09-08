AFU advanced 20 km and recaptured 400 square kilometers in Kharkiv region, - ISW. MAP

The AFU, taking advantage of the redeployment of Russian forces, conducted an effective counteroffensive to the northwest of Izium and recaptured 400 square kilometers.

Ukrainian troops in the southeast of the Kharkiv region are probably using the redeployment of Russian forces to the south to conduct an effective counteroffensive to the northwest of Izium.

Ukrainian forces probably used tactical surprise to advance at least 20 km on September 7 into Russian-controlled territory in the east of the Kharkiv region.

It is also noted that in the Kherson region, the operations of the AFU forced Russian troops to concentrate in the south, which allowed Ukrainian forces to launch local, but very effective counterattacks in the Izium area.

The Institute considers it unlikely that the counteroffensive and attempts to divert Russian forces in the south of Ukraine are a deception to resume operations in the Kharkiv region, the Ukrainian forces probably wisely took advantage of the redistribution of Russian troops, equipment, and general operational concentration to launch localized counterattacks on critical points in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, ISW, citing Ukrainian and Russian sources, reports activity along two main directions in the Kherson region on September 7: in the north of the Kherson region south of the border with the Dnipropetrovsk region and in the west of the Kherson region along the border with the Mykolaiv region.

The images also confirm that Ukrainian troops have advanced to Vysokopillia and Novovoznesensk, both within 5 km of the border of the Kherson-Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russian ISW sources confirmed that Ukrainian forces are advancing in the western part of the Kherson region in the Suhy Stavok cauldron (approximately 65 km northeast of the city of Kherson and along the Ingulets River).