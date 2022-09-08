11 445 43
Total combat losses of Russia since beginning of war - about 51,250 people, 239 planes, 210 helicopters, 2,112 tanks, 1,226 artillery systems and 4,557 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of September 8, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 51,250.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 08/09 are approximately:
- personnel - about 51,250 (+640) people were liquidated,
- tanks - 2112 (+15) units,
- armored combat vehicles - 4557 (+37) units,
- artillery systems - 1226 (+32) units,
- MLRS - 305 (+5) units,
- air defense equipment - 159 (+3) units,
- aircraft - 239 (+2) units,
- helicopters - 210 (+2) units,
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 884 (+4),
- cruise missiles - 214 (+0),
- ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3344 (+24) units,
- special equipment - 110 (+1).
"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction. The data is being clarified," the report says.
