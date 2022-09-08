Marines destroyed 2 tanks, 1 anti-aircraft gun, 5 "Msta-S" howitzers and S-400 anti-aircraft radar station yesterday

On September 7, in the Donetsk and Kherson directions, servicemen of the military units and marine units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the groups steadfastly and courageously resisted the Russian invaders on the fortified areas of the front.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Armed Forces Navy Command.

"Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which our soldiers destroyed 2 tanks, 1 rocket salvo fire system, 5 Msta-S self-propelled howitzers, 2 launchers and 1 anti-aircraft radar station of the S-400 missile complex. The final losses of the enemy are being clarified," the message reads.

