Reznikov met with Austin and US General Milley before meeting in Ramstein format

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley.

He reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"The day began with a meeting with great friends of Ukraine, Lloyd Austin III and General Mark Milley. We appreciate the solid support of the USA. We look forward to the start of the meeting in the Ramstein 5 format with 50+ participants. Let's make Ukraine stronger together!" - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, said that the United States, together with its allies and partners, will continue to do everything to help Ukraine resist the unjust and unprovoked invasion of the Russian Federation.

Read more: US and allies will train Ukrainian forces and provide military assistance to Kyiv in long term, - Austin