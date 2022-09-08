ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13917 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
48 041 67
war (20293) Armed Forces HQ (2575) Kharkiv region (1064) de-occupation (233)

Armed Forces liberated more than 20 settlements in Kharkiv Region, - General Staff. VIDEO

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

During active operations in the Kharkiv direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated more than 20 settlements.

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff Oleksiy Gromov, informs Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

"The Armed Forces have wedged themselves into the enemy's defense to a depth of up to 50 km. Infiltration operations are ongoing in a number of populated areas," he noted.

Read more: Reznikov met with Austin and US General Milley before meeting in Ramstein format

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 