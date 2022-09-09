On September 8, 59 occupiers, 3 "Uragan" anti-aircraft guns, 2 "Pion" self-propelled guns, 1 tank and 2 ammunition depots were liquidated in southern direction, - OC "South"

The Operational Command "South" made public the current operational situation in the south of Ukraine for September 8.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the Command.

The message states: "The situation in the operational zone of the southern regions remains difficult, but it is controlled by the Defense Forces. The enemy continues to focus its efforts on maintaining its own positions.

Actively conducts aerial reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles. But the accuracy of our units left 2 unmanned spies without prospects for further use, destroying the photo/video material that had been developed.

The enemy is trying to find ways to improve the logistical support of his troops by organizing pontoon crossings across the Dnipro and Ingulets rivers. At the same time, it carries out rocket artillery and air strikes on the positions of our troops and peaceful settlements.

During the combat day, the enemy made 30 airstrikes and 1 missile attack on our positions, and also launched 4 R-27 rockets on our aircraft that struck the enemy.

Our aircraft inflicted 6 hits, and rocket and artillery units 265 hits, in particular on rocket systems of salvo fire, areas of concentration of weapons and equipment, and pontoon crossings in the area of Novaya Kakhovka. The bridges continue to be under close fire control without the possibility of repair or use.

The losses of the enemy during the combat day are 59 rockets, 3 rocket systems of salvo fire "Uragan" and a transport-charger for them, 2 self-propelled artillery guns "Pion", self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S", 3 self-propelled artillery and mortar installations, tank T -72 and 6 units of armored vehicles. Also, 2 ammunition warehouses in the Berislav district and a ferry crossing in Nova Kakhovka were destroyed.

In the Mykolaiv region, a corrections officer was detained, who collected and transmitted information about the places of deployment and movement of units of the Armed Forces.

In the Odesa region, a local resident was exposed, who in personal correspondence gave Russian curators data on critical infrastructure facilities and strategically important locations, the movement of humanitarian and agricultural cargo. She will be notified of suspicion of collaborative activity. Criminal proceedings are ongoing.

The enemy grouping of forces in the Black Sea currently consists of 19 ships and boats, including 3 surface-to-air missile carriers equipped with 24 Kalibr missiles. Therefore, the threat of a missile strike is relevant and quite probable.

In addition, stormy seas can continue to throw broken anchor mines to the coast."