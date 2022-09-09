At night, Russians shelled Saltiv district of Kharkiv, hitting educational institution - Terekhov

On the night of September 9, the Russians shelled the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, in particular, they hit an educational institution.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, the Saltiv district was also shelled. One of the higher education institutions was affected. Destruction and rubble at the place of "arrival" are being analyzed by the State Emergency Service, the message says.

