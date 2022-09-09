ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15030 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 034 1
war (20360) shoot out (8771) Kharkiv (703) Terekhov (87)

At night, Russians shelled Saltiv district of Kharkiv, hitting educational institution - Terekhov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

вибух,обстріл

On the night of September 9, the Russians shelled the Saltiv district of Kharkiv, in particular, they hit an educational institution.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"At night, the Saltiv district was also shelled. One of the higher education institutions was affected. Destruction and rubble at the place of "arrival" are being analyzed by the State Emergency Service, the message says.

Read more: Occupants shelled Kharkiv and region with MLRS, one woman killed - Sinegubov

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in YouTube
 
 