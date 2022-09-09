At night, enemy intensively shelled Kharkiv and region. Some of missiles "self-destructed" on territory of Russian Federation, - Synehubov

During the night, the enemy intensively launched rocket attacks and shelled Kharkiv and the region with rocket launchers. Some of the missiles "self-destructed" on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, in Kharkiv as a result of Russian terror, fire and destruction of a three-story administration building occurred in Saltiv district, there was a hit in Kyiv district - one 53-year-old woman was injured.

It is also noted that the Izium, Kharkiv, Chuhuiiv, and Bohoduhiv districts were attacked by the occupiers during the day.

"At night, the enemy carried out intensive attacks on the Kharkiv district - one rocket hit the ground near private houses, windows were damaged. In the morning, medics hospitalized a man in Derhachi, where the occupiers also continue to terrorize the civilian population," the report says.

Synehubov adds that the Chuhuiiv district was also subjected to active shelling by the Russians. Unfortunately, a 60-year-old woman died in Chuhuiiv. Private houses, an educational and sports center, commercial buildings were damaged.

In total, doctors hospitalized 10 people during the day: 8 - in Kharkiv, 1 - in Lozove district, 1 - in Chuhuiiv district. 4 people per day - died (2 - in Kharkiv, 1 - in the Chuhuiiv region, 1 - in Izium district).

"Our military is repelling the offensives of the Russian occupation army, in particular in the areas of the settlements of Udy, Kostiantynivka, Virnopillia, Ploske, and Kamianka. The Russian army is demoralized, retreating, trying to evacuate the wounded and damaged equipment," the head of the region summarizes.