ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
15232 visitors online
News War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
2 144 17
war (20360) Melitopol (210) occupation (1580) referendum (122) Fedorov Ivan (175)

Occupiers postponed pseudo-referendum scheduled for September 11 for several months, - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

мелітополь

The occupiers saw that less than 10% of the population of temporarily occupied Melitopol agreed to participate in the pseudo-referendum, so its holding was postponed for several months.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said this during a briefing.

"The whole world heard that on September 11, on the "single voting day", the Rashists will hold a fake referendum on the territory of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions. This failed. There will be no referendum," said Fedorov.

He recalled that the occupiers tried to hold it at the end of August. For this purpose, a survey by apartment was organized to understand what kind of support the Russian Federation has on the part of the civilian population.

"Today they clearly saw that there are less than 10% who even agreed to participate in this fake referendum... Today they postponed this fake (pseudo-referendum. - Ed.) for several months," Fedorov added.

Read more: In occupied Melitopol, schoolchildren are forced to take pictures with Putin’s portrait

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 