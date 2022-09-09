Commander of Russian group "West" was captured in uniform of lieutenant colonel, Lieutenant General of Russian Army Andriy Sychovy. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Lieutenant General of the Russian Army Andriy Sychovy, the commander of the Russian group "West" turned out to be a prisoner in the uniform of a lieutenant colonel.

As Censor.NET reports, the press officer of the First Separate Special Forces Brigade named after Ivan Bohun, Taras Berezovets, on his page on social networks. Sychovy was captured in the Kharkiv region on September 6.

