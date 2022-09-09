For almost 4 months, enemy aircraft have not flown into our airspace, - Air Force spokesman Ihnat

For almost four months, the aviation of the Russian Federation has not flown into the airspace of Ukraine, because it feels threatened.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yurii Ihnat in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"For almost four months now, the enemy has not flown into our airspace - he has changed his tactics. They realized that they are suffering serious losses on the territory of our state.

No matter what they say in their propaganda stories, there is air defense in Ukraine. And the anti-aircraft defense is not only anti-aircraft missile systems, but also, in particular, combat aircraft, fighter jets," Ihnat said.

The spokesman emphasized that the enemy feels threatened by Ukrainian air defense. However, it uses UAVs for intelligence every day.

"Ukraine has been strengthened with short-range air defense equipment, we are talking about MANPADS of various types, both Soviet and foreign-made. These air defense equipment have a range of 4.5-7 kilometers. Therefore, the enemy felt a threat to its aviation and decided not to fly into the territory, under the control of our air defense forces. The enemy uses drones that can fly deep into our country and conduct reconnaissance. Many of them are shot down every day. Enemy aircraft operate closer to the front line, where they launch missile and bomb attacks on the positions of troops and equipment," he said.

Also, the spokesman of the Air Force, referring to the information of the DIU, said that Russia has 40% of cruise missiles and up to 25% of "Iskanders" left.

"According to our Defence Intelligence, the Russians have 40% of cruise missiles left, and the Iskanders - 20-25%. In any case, they still have these weapons.

After all, the aggressor state, which is allegedly threatened from all sides, cannot remain without these missiles. In addition, Calibers and Iskanders can carry tactical nuclear weapons. They cannot release everything in Ukraine and be left with nothing," the spokesman said.

He added that Russia has repeatedly used "Kinjal" missiles against Ukraine. But exactly how many times is unknown, because the information is different. According to some sources - three times, according to others - 10-15 times.