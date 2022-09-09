Over 1,000 sq km of Ukrainian territory was liberated from occupier in last few days, - Zaluzhny. VIDEO

Over 1,000 sq km of Ukrainian territory has been liberated from the occupier in the last few days.

This was reported on Facebook by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny, Censor.NET informs.

"It is very difficult for us, but we are moving forward. We are grateful to fellow citizens who help and wait for us," he notes.

