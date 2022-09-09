Zelensky is obliged to respond to petition of 25,000 citizens regarding illegal deprivation of Korban’s citizenship

The petition for the return of citizenship to the head of the Dnipro defense staff, Hennadiy Korban, received more than 25,000 votes. Now the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, must answer it.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the "Petitions" section on the website of the Office of the President.

As of 14:00 on September 9, 25,087 citizens voted for this petition.

We remind you that if the petition receives more than 25,000 votes, the president must respond to it.

We will remind, on July 20, information appeared that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky may soon sign decrees on the deprivation of citizenship of several influential businessmen and politicians, including the head of the Dnipro defense staff, Gennady Korban.

On July 22, Korban reported that his passport was confiscated at the border and he was not allowed to enter Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that a petition was registered on the president's website to cancel Zelensky's decree on depriving Korban of his citizenship.

The author of the petition, Andrii Mahera, emphasized in the text that the termination of Hennadiy Korban's Ukrainian citizenship "deals a significant blow to the authority of our state as a legal and European state, and in the conditions of war, to the defense capability of the Dnipro as one of the key centers of resistance to Russian aggression", because his contribution "in the case of protecting Ukraine now, as in 2014, is weighty and undeniable."

In particular, the author refers to the Convention on the Status of Stateless Persons of 1954, the Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness of 1961, the European Convention on Citizenship of 1997, which became part of the national legislation of Ukraine, and appeals to the fact that Ukraine as a state has undertaken strict international obligations to avoid cases of statelessness.

