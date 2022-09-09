ENG
It’s not up to me - Peskov did not comment on dismissal of Balaklia

The press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Peskov, refused to comment on the release of Balaklia in the Kharkiv Region by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Journalists asked him to comment on these events, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Russian "Interfax".

"As for the special military operation (this is how Russia calls the war with Ukraine. - Ed.), it is for my colleague Konashenkov (official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation Ihor Konashenkov. - Ed.)," said Peskov.

We will remind, the Armed Forces of Ukraine released Balaklia. At the same time, the occupiers claim that it is allegedly still under the control of the Russian army.

