Ukrainian prisoners are tortured in Russia and its occupied territories, - UN

Russia does not grant access to Ukrainian prisoners of war who are on its territory or on the Ukrainian territories occupied by it.

This was stated by the head of the UN Monitoring Mission on Human Rights in Ukraine Matilda Bogner at a press conference in Geneva, Censor.NET informs with reference to DW.

In this regard, "even more worrying is the fact that there are documented confirmations of the use of torture and physical violence against Ukrainian prisoners by the Russian military, as well as members of the armed forces" fighting on the side of Russia, Bogner said.

Read more: It’s not up to me - Peskov did not comment on dismissal of Balaklia