Energy ministers of EU countries did not agree on maximum price for Russian gas: they will try again in early October

The energy ministers of the European Union countries could not agree on whether and how to introduce a ceiling price for Russian natural gas.

Associated Press writes about it, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Truth".

This issue was discussed on Friday at an urgent meeting of EU energy ministers convened by the Czech Republic.

"Russia has used its gas supplies as a weapon to fuel an energy crisis next winter, to weaken our economy and politically divide the European Union. We must ensure that their efforts fail," said European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson.

The Minister of Industry of the Czech Republic, Josef Sikela, told his colleagues: "We cannot be blackmailed."

He hoped to bridge other differences of opinion on proposals to restore the affordability of natural gas and electricity prices.

Proposed measures range from windfall levies on oil and gas companies, whose profits have soared as prices have soared, to more money for companies to keep operating as they grapple with volatile energy markets.

Several ministers said reaching a deal would not be easy given each country's energy balance, supplies and needs, but they acknowledged that time is of the essence if Europe's most vulnerable people are to receive timely aid.

Ministers will take their views to the European Commission, which will present a proposal to member states next week. After that, the EU countries will conduct an assessment again and there is hope that a decision can be made at the beginning of October.

The European Commission has already called for the establishment of a price ceiling for Russian natural gas and is seeking a "solidarity contribution" from European oil and gas companies, which have received incredible profits from the rise in energy prices.