Russian aggression in Ukraine affected 14,059 civilians, of whom 5,767 were killed - UN

The United Nations (UN) confirmed data on 14,059 civilian casualties in Ukraine as a result of Russian armed aggression.

This was stated by Head of the UN Monitoring Mission on Human Rights in Ukraine Matilda Bogner, informs Censor.NЕT referring to ІInterfax-Ukraine.

"To date, we have verified and confirmed 14,059 civilian casualties. There have been 5,767 civilian deaths and 8,292 injuries as a result of the fighting. We have repeatedly noted that the actual numbers are probably much higher," Bogner said.

The UN mission also confirmed that at least 416 people were "victims of arbitrary detentions and enforced disappearances" in Russian-occupied territories.

"Of these, 16 were found dead, 166 were dismissed. We also recorded 51 arbitrary arrests and another 30 cases that could be qualified as enforced disappearances," the UN Mission Head also reported.

