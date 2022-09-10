ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13989 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
18 453 37
war (20410) propaganda (377) The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation (143)

Ministry of Defense of Russian Federation closed comments on social networks after successes of AFU in Kharkiv region

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

конашенков

After the military successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, the Ministry of Defense of Russia closed comments on its official pages in "VKontakte" and "Odnoklassnikii".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Krym.Realii.

In the Friday morning message of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in "VKontakte", one of the users noted that "the admin cleans up the comments perfectly." In subsequent publications, comments have already been disabled.

They did the same on the "Odnoklassniki" social network, but users continue to ask uncomfortable questions to the Ministry of Defense on the official Rutube page.

It is noted that the comments were closed after the mass dissatisfaction of users in connection with the counteroffensive of the AFU near Kharkiv and the capture of Balaklia.

See more: Russian propagandist exposes another. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 