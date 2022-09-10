Russian propaganda creates "picture" of transfer of reinforcements to Kharkiv region, - Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

The video with the so-called reinforcements for the Russian group in the Kharkiv region is a picture of propagandists for the citizens of the Russian Federation.

Andrii Yusov, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, reported this on the air of the national telethon,Censor.NET informs with reference to TSN.

"Today we saw convoys of enemy equipment moving to the rescue of the retreating enemy troops in the Kharkiv region. But this is rather a reaction to the actions of the Ukrainian army. This does not stop Ukraine in any way.

These columns are, first of all, the fact that we see them in the media. This is not a secret movement, it is, as in a parade, we are shown that Russian equipment is moving," the intelligence representative noted.

Yusov noted that in this way Putin is trying to show his citizens that the "special operation" is going according to plan.

"Putin is trying to save his reputation and show that he is in control of the situation. But Ukrainian forces have proven that they are not - the Russians are not in control of the situation. We will not announce settlements, but Ukraine will definitely not stop there," Yusov explained.

