In southern direction, AFU destroyed 75 occupiers, ammunition depot, ferry crossing and 9 enemy tanks, - OC "South"

Ukrainian aviation and artillery continue to deliver powerful blows to the enemy in the south. The AFU destroyed the ammunition depot and the ferry crossing of the occupiers.

"Our aircraft carried out 7 strikes, missile and artillery units carried out more than 330 fire missions, in particular, on the areas of concentration of weapons and equipment, on pontoon crossings and bridges," the military said.

In OC "South" they note that, according to confirmed results, the Russian army has decreased by:

75 soldiers;

9 T-72 tanks;

2 howitzers "Msta-B";

8 units of armored vehicles.

"In the Beryslav district of the Kherson region, an ammunition depot in Biliaiivka and a ferry crossing in the Lvove district were destroyed," our soldiers added.

