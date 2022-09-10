Reznikov on permission for men to go abroad: they must be ready to fight

The majority of men in Ukraine within their age range should be ready not only to be drafted into the army, but also to fight.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said this in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, commenting on the possibility of men going abroad, Censor.NET reports.

"This is a war. And no matter how much we want it, we suffer losses, and these losses can be irreversible or sanitary, and sometimes such that a person remains alive, but cannot return back to the army. This means that the General Staff and the entire security and defense sector must be able to attract reserves, replenish the ranks from the mobilization reserve," the minister explained.

Also remind, that under the conditions of martial law in Ukraine, men aged 18 to 60 cannot legally leave the country. Departure is allowed only on such grounds as unsuitability for military service, the presence of three minor children, adopted children, care for persons with disabilities, and so on.

