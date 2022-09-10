AFU advanced to several tens of kilometers in some areas of front in South, - OC "South"

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 70 occupiers, 9 tanks, 2 howitzers of large-caliber artillery in the South yesterday, and there is an advance of Ukrainian troops along the southern front line in various areas from 2 to several tens of kilometers.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, reported this on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, we destroyed more than 70 occupiers, as well as 9 tanks, 2 howitzers of large-caliber artillery, which, by the way, they were constantly firing at the Nikopol district," Humeniuk said.

She emphasized that having no success at the front, the Russian occupiers are trying to take revenge on the residents of those areas that are inaccessible to them.

"There were S-300 strikes on Mykolaiv, they are trying to get critical infrastructure there, but, fortunately, there are no casualties in any area. This is the most important thing for us.

There is an advance of our troops along the line of the southern front in various areas from 2 to several tens of kilometers. In the near future, we will definitely notify those settlements that are happy to welcome our soldiers," Humeniuk assured.

Read more: To strengthen Russian group, unit of Kadyrov’s military with number of up to 1,300 people arrived in occupied Kherson region, - General Staff